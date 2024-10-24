© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHEYENNE ROSE
Cheyenne rose
Cheyenne rose
From down in the canyon
To where the north wind blows
Angels in heaven
The Good Lord knows
I'll love you forever
My Cheyenne rose
A flower frangance fills the desert air
Crimson painted petals of a color so rare
Never was a dusky beauty so fair
The rose of Cheyenne is beyond compare !
Cheyenne rose
Cheyenne rose
On the desert plains
Where nothing ever grows
On the rocky terrain
No water flows
Yet lo and behold
The Cheyenne rose
A flower frangance fills the desert air
Crimson painted petals of a color so rare
Never was a dusky beauty so fair
The rose of Cheyenne is beyond compare !
Cheyenne rose
Cheyenne rose
Down the dry gulches
Full of tumble weeds and bones
Deep down in my heart
At the bottom of my soul
More precious than gold
The Cheyenne rose
A flower frangance fills the desert air
Crimson painted petals of a color so rare
Never was a dusky beauty so fair
The rose of Cheyenne is beyond compare !
Cheyenne rose
Cheyenne rose
From down in the canyon
To where the north wind blows
Angels in heaven
The Good Lord knows
I'll love you forever
My Cheyenne rose
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024