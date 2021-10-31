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Matt 24:24 - False Christs...
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40 views • October 31, 2021
Matt 24:24 - False Christs...
Will many be deceived by their lying signs and wonders?
Do you want to hear more teachings of Jesus? Click here:
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEEASIESTTEACHINGOFJESUS
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
Will many be deceived by their lying signs and wonders?
Do you want to hear more teachings of Jesus? Click here:
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEEASIESTTEACHINGOFJESUS
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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