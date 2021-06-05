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MAGNETO WOMAN INTERVIEWED FIRST US DOCTOR CERTIFIES VAX INJURY CONFIRMS SERIOUS DIAGNOSIS AFTER JAB
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260 views • June 05, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vi1ggh-breaking-first-u.s.-doctor-certifies-vaccine-injury-confirms-serious-diagno.html
Brittany Galvin joins 'The Stew Peters Show' LIVE from her Florida hospital bed, where she is undergoing treatment for a serious diagnosis that, according to her neurologist, was caused by the Moderna injection. www.StewPeters.tv
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vi1ggh-breaking-first-u.s.-doctor-certifies-vaccine-injury-confirms-serious-diagno.html
Brittany Galvin joins 'The Stew Peters Show' LIVE from her Florida hospital bed, where she is undergoing treatment for a serious diagnosis that, according to her neurologist, was caused by the Moderna injection. www.StewPeters.tv
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