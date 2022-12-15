Over 7.7% of 10 Million V-Safe Users Required Medical Attention After COVID Vaccine

https://gnews.org/articles/589383
摘要：12/12/2022 Data from vaccine side effect reporting app V-safe shows that 33% of its users required medical care, had to miss school or work and couldn't perform activities of daily living after COVID shots.
