The Long & Winding Road: Paul McCartney’s 80th Birthday (Tina Foster)

The real Beatle Paul McCartney’s birthday is June 18, 2022. Sadly, he was replaced by the (((Kabbalah Cabal))), who stole his name and influence to push the NWO agenda. Miss him, miss him, miss him…

Recorded June 18, 2022

“Just gimme some Truth.” ~ John Lennon

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.

Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” and “The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor Replacement”)

Web: cynthiahodges.com Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com

Tags: jew, jewish, jews, Judaism, communism, socialism, zionism, Khazar, Khazaria, Paul McCartney, Beatles, PID, Paul, Dead, Billy Shears, Faul, Bill, Shepherd, William, Campbell, NWO, New World Order, Faux Paul, music, Ashkenazi, plastic, macca, double, impostor