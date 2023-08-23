FAITH, FORGIVENESS AND THANKFULNESS LUKE 17:1-19

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 17:1-19. 10 men had leprosy. 9 men were Jews. The other man was a Samaritan. Jesus was on the border between Samaria and Galilee. People with leprosy had to live together. They could not get near to other people. They asked Jesus to pity them. This means that they wanted him to heal them. Jesus did not touch them. He did not say that he would heal them. But he told them to go to the priests. The priests had to examine anyone to see whether he had recovered from his disease. All 10 men obeyed Jesus. So they showed that they had faith. They started to go to the priests. Then they realized that they were well again.

