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We Are In A State Of War
TheBubbaNews
TheBubbaNews
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60 views • August 23, 2021
Whether any of us like it or not, we are in a state of war. The elites have declared war upon the rest of humanity. We are in a spiritual war as well. #Genesis611 says “Now God saw that the earth had become corrupt and was filled with violence.” #stateofwar #spiritualwarfare

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