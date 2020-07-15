© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus Is the Only Cure! God's Vaccine! Part:2 - David Eells, UBM
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • July 15, 2020
Are you concerned about the Covid-19 coronavirus that is currently sweeping the planet? Are you worried about how you can protect yourself and your family? Jesus Is the Only Cure!
Well, God has the only true vaccine and solutions for all the curses that are coming upon the earth. They are spelled out in His Word. Check out: "How to Immunize From Plagues/Pestilence" at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=how-to-immunize-from-plagues-pestilence (God's method and solution!)
This covid19 coronavirus that has come upon the scene is a deadly virus/plague that seems to be incurable and there are no vaccines of man's that can cure it. The only sure vaccine that works is in Jesus Christ!
As we see many people dying all around us from this plague, we want to be able to say with certainty "it shall not come nigh me" (Psa.91: 7 and 10). We want to be able to say "He is my refuge, my fortress, my God, in whom I trust" (Psa. 91:2). Can you say that?
To be able to say that and believe it, we must be partaking of all the Word of God, Jesus Christ, the Lamb that was slain to give us a Passover from the curse. Exo. 12:13 "And the blood shall be to you for a token upon the houses where ye are: and when I see the blood, I will pass over you, and there shall no plague be upon you to destroy you when I smite the land of Egypt." That's our vaccination!
The one who eats "all of the Lamb" is qualified to receive it. Sadly, there's a large portion of Christianity that does not qualify for the Passover because they don't believe Jesus paid the penalty for their curse so that they could escape it. (Gal. 3:13).
Many are not really partaking of the Passover, and that's the particular part of the sacrifice that we really need to believe (Rom. 4:5). They've conveniently made up their own Jesus that lets them live in their flesh instead of putting to death their flesh.
Jesus said, (Luk.17:33) Whosoever shall seek to gain his life shall lose it: but whosoever shall lose his life shall preserve it." We have to lose our life to gain our life and our old nature, our fleshly nature, has to be put to death. When we get baptized, we accept by faith the death of the old man. We accept by faith we were crucified with Christ (Gal.2:20).
Many of God's people will have to enter the Kingdom through physical death because they wouldn't put to death their flesh nature. It's better to die by the Sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God (Eph. 6:17) than to die by the "sword of this world."
As "dead men" who are living the crucified life, we don't have to die physically from some tragedy because we're not under the curse any longer.
Join brother David Eells in Part 2 of this 6 part series, "God's Vaccines."
Please download or order our free book, "God's Vaccine" at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks and share it with all your friends and family!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
GOD'S VACCINE! PART:2
There are plagues on the horizon that are incurable. The only safe place to be is under the shadow of the "Most High", Jesus Christ.
Psalms 91:10 "There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy tent." Exodus 12:13 "there shall no plague be upon you to destroy you when I smite the land of Egypt."
Men have their vaccines, but God has the only true vaccine that works!
Join us as we explore the scriptures with David Eells and find the one true vaccine that will work for all plagues and it is free and safe. Be encouraged by this faith-building video series!
The book that this video series is based on is available for free at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
Watch: Part 1: https://youtu.be/Y8nIjwtaAno
Part 3: https://youtu.be/tDszw01GDxk
Part 4: https://youtu.be/aLSWDm8nLnY
Part 5: https://youtu.be/hOoB0FEcsXg
Part 6: https://youtu.be/smnsLt9Y-TU
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
Well, God has the only true vaccine and solutions for all the curses that are coming upon the earth. They are spelled out in His Word. Check out: "How to Immunize From Plagues/Pestilence" at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=how-to-immunize-from-plagues-pestilence (God's method and solution!)
This covid19 coronavirus that has come upon the scene is a deadly virus/plague that seems to be incurable and there are no vaccines of man's that can cure it. The only sure vaccine that works is in Jesus Christ!
As we see many people dying all around us from this plague, we want to be able to say with certainty "it shall not come nigh me" (Psa.91: 7 and 10). We want to be able to say "He is my refuge, my fortress, my God, in whom I trust" (Psa. 91:2). Can you say that?
To be able to say that and believe it, we must be partaking of all the Word of God, Jesus Christ, the Lamb that was slain to give us a Passover from the curse. Exo. 12:13 "And the blood shall be to you for a token upon the houses where ye are: and when I see the blood, I will pass over you, and there shall no plague be upon you to destroy you when I smite the land of Egypt." That's our vaccination!
The one who eats "all of the Lamb" is qualified to receive it. Sadly, there's a large portion of Christianity that does not qualify for the Passover because they don't believe Jesus paid the penalty for their curse so that they could escape it. (Gal. 3:13).
Many are not really partaking of the Passover, and that's the particular part of the sacrifice that we really need to believe (Rom. 4:5). They've conveniently made up their own Jesus that lets them live in their flesh instead of putting to death their flesh.
Jesus said, (Luk.17:33) Whosoever shall seek to gain his life shall lose it: but whosoever shall lose his life shall preserve it." We have to lose our life to gain our life and our old nature, our fleshly nature, has to be put to death. When we get baptized, we accept by faith the death of the old man. We accept by faith we were crucified with Christ (Gal.2:20).
Many of God's people will have to enter the Kingdom through physical death because they wouldn't put to death their flesh nature. It's better to die by the Sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God (Eph. 6:17) than to die by the "sword of this world."
As "dead men" who are living the crucified life, we don't have to die physically from some tragedy because we're not under the curse any longer.
Join brother David Eells in Part 2 of this 6 part series, "God's Vaccines."
Please download or order our free book, "God's Vaccine" at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks and share it with all your friends and family!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
GOD'S VACCINE! PART:2
There are plagues on the horizon that are incurable. The only safe place to be is under the shadow of the "Most High", Jesus Christ.
Psalms 91:10 "There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy tent." Exodus 12:13 "there shall no plague be upon you to destroy you when I smite the land of Egypt."
Men have their vaccines, but God has the only true vaccine that works!
Join us as we explore the scriptures with David Eells and find the one true vaccine that will work for all plagues and it is free and safe. Be encouraged by this faith-building video series!
The book that this video series is based on is available for free at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
Watch: Part 1: https://youtu.be/Y8nIjwtaAno
Part 3: https://youtu.be/tDszw01GDxk
Part 4: https://youtu.be/aLSWDm8nLnY
Part 5: https://youtu.be/hOoB0FEcsXg
Part 6: https://youtu.be/smnsLt9Y-TU
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
Keywords
jesusbible studyfaithvirussermonpsalm 91coronaviruscovid19coronavirus pandemicpsalm 91 protectiondavid eells unleavened breadbiblical teachingdavid eellsubmubm david eellsin depth bible studymans vaccines or gods vaccinesno plague shall come near yougods vaccineinoculated by gods wordjesus is the only cure
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.