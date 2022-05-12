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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 05/12/2022
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20 views • May 12, 2022
Texas has been doing the job of the Federal Government, which neither, Biden or the DOJ will do. It is time that we as American's started to be concerned about the lies being told by our president and the fool he is making of himself and all of us, to the world. We deserve much better, and we had better under the President we let the media and the leftists destroy.
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