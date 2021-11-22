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Australia - It Starts – Just a trial here first, then . . . . .
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600 views • November 22, 2021
𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗻 𝗕𝘆 𝗔𝗿𝗺𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵 𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘀 . -
What Magical Elixir will be Injected, that coincidentally coincides with their deaths . - .
In an empty part of Australia where Lockdowns don’t work - but they do in a big city - Not Suspect at all.
What Magical Elixir will be Injected, that coincidentally coincides with their deaths . - .
In an empty part of Australia where Lockdowns don’t work - but they do in a big city - Not Suspect at all.
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