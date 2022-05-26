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RAPTURE NEWS! Jesus has not fulfilled SHAVUOT!!! 😲
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34 views • May 26, 2022
YHVH has many Feasts/ Moedim.
3 in particular are "pilgrimage" Feasts where all of God's people must "appear before Him in the place that He shall choose". Unleavened Bread, Shavuot, and Sukkot. Unleavened Bread has been fulfilled. Sukkot will be fulfilled after the Tribulation. Shavuot has not yet been fulfilled, but would be perfectly fulfilled by a RAPTURE OF THE CHURCH. HALLELUJAH! Let's explore this possibility!
YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChIhQgocSV49rGf00dD52hQ/videos
3 in particular are "pilgrimage" Feasts where all of God's people must "appear before Him in the place that He shall choose". Unleavened Bread, Shavuot, and Sukkot. Unleavened Bread has been fulfilled. Sukkot will be fulfilled after the Tribulation. Shavuot has not yet been fulfilled, but would be perfectly fulfilled by a RAPTURE OF THE CHURCH. HALLELUJAH! Let's explore this possibility!
YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChIhQgocSV49rGf00dD52hQ/videos
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