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NEW WORLD ORDER ID SYSTEMS
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39 views • February 24, 2020
Biometrics or fingerprint technologies, is there an inherent evil in these things? Could it be that a person might be giving away too much when they participate in technologies like this? These are things that are discussed in light of the technologies that are right on our doorstep.
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