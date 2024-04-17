Medical Kidnapping: Saving Little Autumn; $2.2 Million Hospital Windfall

Mitocure RX: Get long term results with Methylene Blue & Mitochondria Support at https://wizardsciences.com/?rfsn=7902827.b22640&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7902827.b22640Show more
Hope Schachter, mother of Autumn Schall, and Health advocate and RN, Gail Macrae, join the program to share their incredible story fighting to save little Autumn Schall. They explain how an E-Coli issue turned into an ongoing saga of misdiagnosis followed by treatments that almost killed little Autumn. The incredible incompetence also included Child Protection Services as a means of bullying by the hospital. The insurance company, the least likely of saviors, came to the rescue in the end. A story you have to hear to believe. Go to https://SarahWestall.com and find the links discussed in the show.
