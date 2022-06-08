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0608-2022—ARE THOSE ENERGY DEVICES FOR ENHANCING YOUR HEALTH SAFE?
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
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65 views • June 08, 2022
Lynn discusses several energy devices said to reverse some health issues and why you want to research them. Do they have modulators or dampers for controlling the amount of energy? Do they have automatic shut-off valves? Are you overdoing it with the amount of time that you are using them? Why do you want to add plasma energies to your drinking water? Can you share what you make with other family and friends so they can make their own drinking water set up?

Find out about some great savings for the month of June, 2022, on our website https://plasmaenergysolution.com Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website.

If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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safeliving waterplasma energyelectronic frequenciesenergy devicessore knees
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy