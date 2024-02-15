Five Reasons Why Elon Musk Is “Not on Their Team,” According to Joe Rogan & Bret Weinstein

Five Reasons Why Elon Musk Is “Not on Their Team,” According to Joe Rogan and Bret Weinstein
#1 - “He looks at what is being plotted against us and sees it as a fun challenge to confront it.”
#2 - Told advertisers to “Go f*ck yourself” after being financially blackmailed.
#3 - Overpaid market value to acquire Twitter at a whopping $44 billion. 𝕏 is not perfect, but it has come a long way from Twitter 1.0.
#4 - Post memes of a pregnant Bill Gates with the caption, “In case you need to lose a boner fast.”
#5 - When asked for comment from a major media outlet, Musk responded with a poop 💩 emoji.
Full Episode: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4NvSQBFMo70NYyp3R7MPXy?si=c5156b13dc6b4e40
