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The Great News Con
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1 view • April 06, 2021
Published 5 hours ago on April 5, 2021
By Chris Widener
We all know that the fake news is just that: Fake. But do you know how they pull off the con? It is all about “legitimacy.”
https://politicrossing.com/the-great-con-pt-6-the-great-legitimate-news-con/
By Chris Widener
We all know that the fake news is just that: Fake. But do you know how they pull off the con? It is all about “legitimacy.”
https://politicrossing.com/the-great-con-pt-6-the-great-legitimate-news-con/
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