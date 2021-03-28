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Angry trucker reacts to Buttigeig idea of taxing drivers by the mile
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90 views • March 28, 2021
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he's thinking about taxing drivers by the mile to pay for lofty infrastructure plan; truck driver Dale Bowen
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