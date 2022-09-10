9/9/2022 Miles Guo: How did Xi spend the last few years after taking power? He visited many countries around the world in the first three years. In the fourth year, Xi prepared for the 19th Party Congress, amended the Constitution, and implemented the Belt and Road Initiative
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.