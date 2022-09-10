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9/9/2022 Miles Guo: How did Xi spend the last few years after taking power? He visited many countries around the world in the first three years. In the fourth year, Xi prepared for the 19th Party Congress, amended the Constitution, and implemented the Belt and Road Initiative