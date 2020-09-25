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Non-Mandatory COVID Mask Policies!
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112 views • September 25, 2020
Non-Mandatory COVID Mask Policies! Successful Canadian Human Rights Activist , Susan Standfield of British Columbia, exposes the attempted COVID mask enforcers! Walmart, Salvation Army, many more DO NOT have mandatory COVID mask policies! But NWO complicit MSM misleads you to think you should wear them! Very helpful info! Possible lawsuit against BC Health Minister Bonnie Henry!
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