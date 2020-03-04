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WATCH: Ted Cruz And His Cuban Aunt BLAST Bernie Sanders’ Cuba Love
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11 views • March 04, 2020
by Wes Walker | Mar 2, 2020 | Politics
They should know — while Bernie merely admired Fidel’s Cuba… Ted’s Aunt had to LIVE there! And she’s sitting down with Sen Cruz and Mike Knowles to set the record straight.
Source: https://lidblog.com/bernie-sanders-cuba/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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They should know — while Bernie merely admired Fidel’s Cuba… Ted’s Aunt had to LIVE there! And she’s sitting down with Sen Cruz and Mike Knowles to set the record straight.
Source: https://lidblog.com/bernie-sanders-cuba/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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