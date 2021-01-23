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PENTAGONAL Earth Grid Network [BUCKYBALL] - Energized Solar Forcing & Grand Solar Minimum | C60
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192 views • January 23, 2021
◄Originally posted on 9/23/2019 to YouTube►
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
PART 1 of this video (from earlier): https://youtu.be/gXWWyzHqg_k
Resources:
Forbes Storming Area 51 article (contrasted to ‘climate change meme’): https://www.forbes.com/sites/danidiplacido/2019/09/18/the-one-major-problem-with-the-storm-area-51-meme/#3295bde32491
Charles Scott GSM Info Website: https://supergsminfo.com/
Ben Davidson Suspicious0bservers: https://suspicious0bservers.org/
Ben Davidson Climate Forcing Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEWoPzaDmOA
KP Index Tracker: https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/planetary-k-index
Astro Click Travel (horoscopes for best earth energy lines for YOUR body to live in proximity to): https://www.astro.com/horoscopes
C60 Purple Power: https://c60purplepower.com/
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
PART 1 of this video (from earlier): https://youtu.be/gXWWyzHqg_k
Resources:
Forbes Storming Area 51 article (contrasted to ‘climate change meme’): https://www.forbes.com/sites/danidiplacido/2019/09/18/the-one-major-problem-with-the-storm-area-51-meme/#3295bde32491
Charles Scott GSM Info Website: https://supergsminfo.com/
Ben Davidson Suspicious0bservers: https://suspicious0bservers.org/
Ben Davidson Climate Forcing Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEWoPzaDmOA
KP Index Tracker: https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/planetary-k-index
Astro Click Travel (horoscopes for best earth energy lines for YOUR body to live in proximity to): https://www.astro.com/horoscopes
C60 Purple Power: https://c60purplepower.com/
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