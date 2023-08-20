POLITICIANS ARE COMING FOR YOUR GUNS!

THE POLITICIANS HAVE SOLD OUT AMERICA. THE REASON THEY WANT ALL THE GUNS IS TO BRING DOWN AMERICA ONCE AND FOR ALL. THESE TRAITORS HAVE SOLD OUT TO CHINA AND DIRECTLY WORK FOR THEM. AMERICA IS MYSTERY BABYLON AND IS BEING DESTROYED FROM WITHIN. YOU BETTER HAVE GUNS, AMMO AND ALL THE OTHER PREPS TO SURVIVE THE SHEER HELL HERE IN AMERICA. SEVERAL PARTS OF AMERICA ARE NOW BURNING. THE STOCK MARKET IS ON THE VERGE OF COLLAPSE AND WW-3 HAS ALREADY BEGUN. DON'T GET CAUGHT UP IN THE INSANITY OF THIS WORLD. IF YOU DO THERE'S A BULLSEYE ON YOUR BACK AND YOU'RE MARKED FOR DESTRUCTION. WAKEUP...