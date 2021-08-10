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L'administration "souhaite vous rencontrer" ? Dites NON !!!
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157 views • August 10, 2021
Source : Rémy Daillet-Wiedemann, publiée le 27 nov 2020 sur sa chaîne Youtube "Remi le coach des Parents", CENSURÉE depuis... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDMnwejWp1w
Voir l'article SORTIR DE LA MATRICE sur BibiCabaya https://bibicabaya.fr/2021/05/05/sortir-de-la-matrice/ ; et aussi FRANCHIR LE RUBICON https://bibicabaya.fr/2021/05/16/franchir-le-rubicon/
Voir l'article SORTIR DE LA MATRICE sur BibiCabaya https://bibicabaya.fr/2021/05/05/sortir-de-la-matrice/ ; et aussi FRANCHIR LE RUBICON https://bibicabaya.fr/2021/05/16/franchir-le-rubicon/
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