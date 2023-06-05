Harvard Scientist Exposes CIA Mind Control Weapons Still Being Used Today Len Ber & Robert Duncan

Premiered Nov 8, 2022 KONCRETE Podcast S1 E160 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T501LHx0R_QLeonid “Len” Ber received his MD degree in the former USSR where he specialized and practiced as an endocrinologist. Now a US citizen, Len is one of the few US civilians to ever be officially diagnosed with Havana syndrome. Robert Duncan is a renaissance educated man from Harvard & M.I.T with a focus on medical sciences, engineering, computer science and more specifically genetic algorithm optimizations of neural networks. He has worked on projects for DARPA, the CIA, the Navy, and Army.

