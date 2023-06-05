Create New Account
Harvard Scientist Exposes CIA Mind Control Weapons Still Being Used Today Len Ber & Robert Duncan
Premiered Nov 8, 2022 KONCRETE Podcast  S1 E160 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T501LHx0R_QLeonid “Len” Ber received his MD degree in the former USSR where he specialized and practiced as an endocrinologist. Now a US citizen, Len is one of the few US civilians to ever be officially diagnosed with Havana syndrome. Robert Duncan is a renaissance educated man from Harvard & M.I.T with a focus on medical sciences, engineering, computer science and more specifically genetic algorithm optimizations of neural networks. He has worked on projects for DARPA, the CIA, the Navy, and Army.

 Len Ber - https://twitter.com/PSardonicus

Robert Duncan's Book - 

https://www.amazon.com/Project-Catcher-Secrets-Cybernetic-Revealed/dp/1452804087 


mind control warfare cybernetic

