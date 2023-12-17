Create New Account
12.17.2023 Cider Sunday: Newtopia Cyder Soiree 4.75/5*
A very nice, surprisingly good cider. Running 6.5 for the ABV with 0 IBUs as expected in a cider, the SRM is best guessed as a beautiful crystal clear 4.

This is a cidery that I'll be keeping an eye out for. Some interesting takes on their webpage are leading me to believe they're going for cutting edge craftsmanship. We'll see but we know I love the experimentals.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w the mutts and me.

Big 3

Skal!

E

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

