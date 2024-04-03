Australian Senate Approves Digital ID, America Is Next – Alex Newman on OAN

(April 1, 2024) Digital IDs were just approved in the Australian Senate and will be coming soon to the U.S. as part of the World Economic Forum-backed global technocratic gulag complete with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and social credit scores for all, warned journalist Alex Newman in an interview with Alison Steinberg on One America News.
The bill, which passed through the Australian Senate on March 27, is “putting in place the legislative framework for the phased expansion of the Australian Government’s Digital ID system to include state and territory government services and the private sector,” said Katy Gallagher, Australian Minister for Finance.
Liberty Sentinel: https://libertysentinel.org/digital-ids-a-key-part-of-global-techno-gulag-alex-on-oan/
AON: https://www.oann.com/video/in-focus-video/australia-digital-id-system-incoming-cbdc/
