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The Trump Time Travel Miracle - 2022 Updated - Nikola Tesla & John Trump Theory
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229 views • April 24, 2022
Thanks to JetsonWhite on Rumble for this video that I'm sharing.
For entertainment purposes only or if a Trump fan.
UPDATED 4/11/2022
A complete rework of the popular Trump Time Travel series. New updated information and confirmations, new images, and new music. Includes new high-resolution images of Q+, and ‘Who Was John Titor?’
NOTE: If you are Human, you are of the Adamic Bloodline.
YOUTUBE LINKS
Part 1:
John Titor on Time Travel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfP085Z4SW4&;list=PLQjTYg-s7wyF2CY31NXBehpvR_GynlkCE&index=10
Part 2:
Vignettes of Early Radiation Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wozw24RACZ8&;t=1630s
Part 3:
The Tesla / New Yorker Hotel Theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wav9mkUD4i4&;list=PLQjTYg-s7wyF2CY31NXBehpvR_GynlkCE&index=8&t=1s
Space-Time Cowboy Report (last half with Juan)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-RQPfhGf9E&;list=PLQjTYg-s7wyF2CY31NXBehpvR_GynlkCE&index=12
Part 4:
The Last Trump Technology Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQjTYg-s7wyErHYSke_hlUPdQ-jlUkciz
Part 6:
Watch Sun Simulators in action:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o47Vxm9-AQI
Part 7
Kerry Cassidy interviews Preston Nichols
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QOxqvntwTMfm/
Part 8:
BIBLE CODES WITH YACOV RAMBSEL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zwn2N6B3JGM&;t=467s
Who was John Titor, and could he be connected to the Q Truth Movement?
Links to related vids:
The 838 Dig
https://rumble.com/vl7ms3-repost-of-the-838-dig.html
John Titor on Time Travel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfP085Z4SW4&;t=1s
John Titor Anagram Decode
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKBD6Dt2FuU&;t=280s
More about Humanity's Hidden History
The Story of the Ankh Star Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQjTYg-s7wyEz_t2WQEcqkgrOAU_zScv_
For entertainment purposes only or if a Trump fan.
UPDATED 4/11/2022
A complete rework of the popular Trump Time Travel series. New updated information and confirmations, new images, and new music. Includes new high-resolution images of Q+, and ‘Who Was John Titor?’
NOTE: If you are Human, you are of the Adamic Bloodline.
YOUTUBE LINKS
Part 1:
John Titor on Time Travel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfP085Z4SW4&;list=PLQjTYg-s7wyF2CY31NXBehpvR_GynlkCE&index=10
Part 2:
Vignettes of Early Radiation Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wozw24RACZ8&;t=1630s
Part 3:
The Tesla / New Yorker Hotel Theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wav9mkUD4i4&;list=PLQjTYg-s7wyF2CY31NXBehpvR_GynlkCE&index=8&t=1s
Space-Time Cowboy Report (last half with Juan)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-RQPfhGf9E&;list=PLQjTYg-s7wyF2CY31NXBehpvR_GynlkCE&index=12
Part 4:
The Last Trump Technology Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQjTYg-s7wyErHYSke_hlUPdQ-jlUkciz
Part 6:
Watch Sun Simulators in action:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o47Vxm9-AQI
Part 7
Kerry Cassidy interviews Preston Nichols
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QOxqvntwTMfm/
Part 8:
BIBLE CODES WITH YACOV RAMBSEL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zwn2N6B3JGM&;t=467s
Who was John Titor, and could he be connected to the Q Truth Movement?
Links to related vids:
The 838 Dig
https://rumble.com/vl7ms3-repost-of-the-838-dig.html
John Titor on Time Travel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfP085Z4SW4&;t=1s
John Titor Anagram Decode
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKBD6Dt2FuU&;t=280s
More about Humanity's Hidden History
The Story of the Ankh Star Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQjTYg-s7wyEz_t2WQEcqkgrOAU_zScv_
Keywords
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