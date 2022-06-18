Pompeo Says Biden’s Visit to Saudi Arabia Is Making America a Pariah State With Middle Eastern Allies

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https://gnews.org/post/p63k7450
06/15/2022 Pompeo: I think President Biden has come closer to making America a pariah state with Middle Eastern partners and friends than we have of making Saudi Arabia when we have to get these relationships right.