RT News - December 26 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
137 views • 4 months ago

Dec 26, 2024

rt.com


Russian Security Services uncover three of the latest plots coordinated by Ukrainian forces, to assassinate Moscow’s high-ranking military personnel and their family members. Israel launches an airstrike in central Gaza killing five journalists from the 'Al-Quds Today' channel. The IDF claims members of an Islamic Jihad terror cell were inside the van. The Gaza war sets off a confrontation between Israel and Yemen, with Sanaa Houthis threatening to target not only Israel but also US interests in the region. Criminal investigations begin into the plane crash in Kazakhstan that killed 38 people. State authorities say it's too early to definitively determine the cause.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

newsrussiart
