Why Biden's MASSIVE expansion of the IRS should WORRY YOU

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Glenn Beck
Aug 4, 2022 The latest bill being pushed by Democrats — The Inflation Reduction Act — includes within it a MASSIVE expansion of the IRS. How much will the federal agency grow? President Biden wants to hire 80 THOUSAND new agents. Carol Roth, author of ‘The War On Small Business,’ tells Glenn this expansion is NOT to target billionaires committing tax fraud, like Democrats may claim. No, she says, this IRS expansion likely is to target YOU and other middle class Americans who refuse to comply with our far-left leaders in power…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w61EpKpZnlI