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Kaitlin Bennett Visits The White House
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34 views • January 25, 2020
Kent State Gun Girl goes to Washington
Infowars.com - January 24, 2020
Infowars’ Kaitlin Bennett was invited to tour the White House West Wing earlier this week, a special honorary visit which can only be arranged by the Trump administration or his staff.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/kaitlin-bennett-visits-the-white-house/
Infowars.com - January 24, 2020
Infowars’ Kaitlin Bennett was invited to tour the White House West Wing earlier this week, a special honorary visit which can only be arranged by the Trump administration or his staff.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/kaitlin-bennett-visits-the-white-house/
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