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R$E: Inside This Secret Masonic Crypt will Shock You! [01.04.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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225 views • April 01, 2022
Exposed - Ancient 15th Century Masonic Crypt in Rosslyn Chapel, Scotland.
Pinned by RISE - 23 minutes ago (edited):
Jesus said to them, “Have you never read in the Scriptures: ‘The stone which the builders rejected Has become the chief cornerstone. This was the LORD’s doing, And it is marvelous in our eyes’? - Matthew 21:42

R$E = RoundSaturnsEye: Exposing the 'New Age' of Anti-Christ..
R$E: Mainstream Media Analyst. Former TV Presenter David Bass takes a critical look at today's TV propaganda and how it ties in with the belief system of the ancient pagan mystery schools.

"What R$E is doing is something called contextualization, like Wycliffe does. He is making the Gospel understandable to to the philosophical equivalent of a tribe in the Amazon."

R$E: What the Sick Satanic Illuminati DON'T tell you about 'Aliens' [11.11.2021].txt
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eNW1kVcXIyvr/

Research 10 of 192 matches: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20r$e&kind=video

R$E [RISE] - 504 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rOBsaiRGUkjT/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/REruaDeX3XM3/

R$E - 58.4K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIsYlLpgMOFfixJ0y1vR2UQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIsYlLpgMOFfixJ0y1vR2UQ/videos

RISE - 311K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5EtLmidKchvadyrEotfENg
https://www.youtube.com/c/RoundSaturnsEye/videos

R$E [RISE] - 556 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uZU3MrK40ou8/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RoundSaturnsEye/

WEB: http://www.rseonline.org
If you feel led to support this independant outreach:
PATREON: http://www.roundsaturnseye.com
or Paypal address: [email protected]

Subscribe to RISEN: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_e7BrM0us2yZ1A1H9wOSkg

640 views Apr 1, 2022
RISE
311K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5EtLmidKchvadyrEotfENg
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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