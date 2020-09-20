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President of The United Republic of Tanzania - Tests Don't Work
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32 views • September 20, 2020
In a press conference, the President of Tanzania Dr. John Magufuli spoke about the crazy results of a goat, a papaya and a sheep who had tested positive on CoVid-19.
He then fired the head of the laboratory who was responsible for the test evaluation
He then fired the head of the laboratory who was responsible for the test evaluation
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