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СЫНЫ РУСИ - ОТКРОЙТЕ ГЛАЗА...Герои, хамы и танки!
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950 views • May 15, 2021
Дорогие во Христе братья и сестры, вспоминая наших Героев Великой Отечественной войны, будем готовиться к решающей битве за Святую Русь. Молимся и каемся, готовимся и духовно укрепляемся, ждём Божиего благословения и явления Божиего Избранника - Православного Русского Царя, который поведёт наш Народ к новой Великой Победе над сатанизмом, бесо-фашизмом и экуменизмом! Царь грядет! Аминь!
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