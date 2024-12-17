© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Long-awaited Premiere🔥
The story of American volunteer Russell Bentley from Texas is reflected in a documentary film by Chekrygin-Maltsev and Kudryakov.
🎦 Meet the film ☑️ of the official program of the International Film Festival Front Line "Our Texas"♥️.
🇷🇺 This film project was made by people who personally knew Russell. ‼️The film is a portrait of a true hero of our time, a man whose life was suddenly and tragically cut short this year in April, in the Donbass. In Donetsk People's Republic.
