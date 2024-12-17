Long-awaited Premiere🔥

The story of American volunteer Russell Bentley from Texas is reflected in a documentary film by Chekrygin-Maltsev and Kudryakov.

🎦 Meet the film ☑️ of the official program of the International Film Festival Front Line "Our Texas"♥️.

🇷🇺 This film project was made by people who personally knew Russell. ‼️The film is a portrait of a true hero of our time, a man whose life was suddenly and tragically cut short this year in April, in the Donbass. In Donetsk People's Republic.

Watch VKontakte: Our Texas

Watch on RuTube: Our Texas