Being Hurt by Loving Somebody, I Feel Love Hurts, Does God Hurt? Love From God’s Perspective, Loving Parents, Emotional Pain Release With vs Without God
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published a day ago

Original:https://youtu.be/WldKgoTX8Hw

20080830 The Human Soul - The Power Of Your Soul P1


Cut:

07m25s - 12m34s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************



“IF YOU FEEL LOVE HURTS, THEN IT WASN’T LOVE THAT YOU HAD. IT WAS SOMETHING ELSE.”

@ 07m37s


“GOD NEVER HURTS.”

@ 07m47s


“IF I’M FEELING HURT ABOUT MY EXPRESSION OF LOVE TO SOMEONE ELSE, THEN THERE IS SOMETHING INSIDE OF THAT HURT THAT WASN’T LOVE IN A FIRST PLACE.”

@ 08m10s


“IT’S ONLY WHEN YOU RELEASE THE EMOTIONAL ERROR THAT YOU CAN RECOGNIZE MORE TRUTH.”

@ 10m12s


Keywords
emotional healingrelationship with godsoulmatestwin flames in new agedivine love pathsoul conditionemotional workgrief the healing emotionfeel everythinglove and relationshipsi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to heallove the universal languagegods definition of lovedriven by truth not fearprecious child of godfree will and choicesoulmate relationshiplove never hurtsi want to know everythingfalse beliefs about loveloving parentsemotional pain releasewith or without god

