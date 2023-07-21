Being Hurt by Loving Somebody, I Feel Love Hurts, Does God Hurt? Love From God’s Perspective, Loving Parents, Emotional Pain Release With vs Without God

Original:https://youtu.be/WldKgoTX8Hw
20080830 The Human Soul - The Power Of Your Soul P1
Cut:
07m25s - 12m34s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“IF YOU FEEL LOVE HURTS, THEN IT WASN’T LOVE THAT YOU HAD. IT WAS SOMETHING ELSE.”
@ 07m37s
“GOD NEVER HURTS.”
@ 07m47s
“IF I’M FEELING HURT ABOUT MY EXPRESSION OF LOVE TO SOMEONE ELSE, THEN THERE IS SOMETHING INSIDE OF THAT HURT THAT WASN’T LOVE IN A FIRST PLACE.”
@ 08m10s
“IT’S ONLY WHEN YOU RELEASE THE EMOTIONAL ERROR THAT YOU CAN RECOGNIZE MORE TRUTH.”
@ 10m12s
