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Zohar: This Animal Doesn't Fit ANY Classification Because It's So Weird… [20.08.2021]
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72 views • August 22, 2021
The Tully Monster Mystery
The Tully Monster was originally discovered in the 1950s by a fossil collector named Francis Tully. Since then scientists have puzzled over the nature of the outlandish creature dubbed the Tully Monster that flourished about 307 million years ago.
Image 1 Source - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tullimonstrum#/media/File:Tullimonstrum.png
Licence CC BY-SA 4.0 no modifications made
Image 2 Source - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tullimonstrum#/media/File:Tullimonstrum_gregarium_343.JPG
Licence CC BY-SA 3.0 no modifications made
7,695 views Premiered 11 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
461K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6wpW9q8NhOM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
The Tully Monster was originally discovered in the 1950s by a fossil collector named Francis Tully. Since then scientists have puzzled over the nature of the outlandish creature dubbed the Tully Monster that flourished about 307 million years ago.
Image 1 Source - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tullimonstrum#/media/File:Tullimonstrum.png
Licence CC BY-SA 4.0 no modifications made
Image 2 Source - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tullimonstrum#/media/File:Tullimonstrum_gregarium_343.JPG
Licence CC BY-SA 3.0 no modifications made
7,695 views Premiered 11 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
461K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6wpW9q8NhOM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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