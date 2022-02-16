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Did the Freedom Convoy Bouncy Castles 'Trigger' the Ottawa Police Board to Fire Police Chief Peter Sloly?
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50 views • February 16, 2022
On Tuesday afternoon embattled Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly resigned from his position. Shortly after his resignation (which was an obvious hidden dismissal) the Ottawa Police Services Board held a Zoom meeting. In that 90 minute meeting it is very clear that the board was not happy with way that the Ottawa Police were handling that Ottawa Freedom Convoy. In this clip you will hear from the Board Chair Diane Deans. I watched her do her rounds on Canadian media (CBC, CTV, etc.) she is a very nasty, negative lady. You will see that she was obviously frustrated with former Chief Peter Sloly and she definitely did not like it when the truckers set-up those weekend bouncy castles.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/sloly-ottawa-resigns-behaviour-leadership-1.6352295
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https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/sloly-ottawa-resigns-behaviour-leadership-1.6352295
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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