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British (Covenant Men) and Americans are the House of Israel, Ephraim and Manasseh
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105 views • January 01, 2021
A Brief video account of the 'Lost' 10 tribes of Israel's migration North West into Europe, which does not go into the details of the above assertions related to the title of this post.
For further investigations into the matter intrepid investigators may wish to consider the following texts:
1. The Living Word of the Most High - KJV (personal recommendation)
2. In The Isles of the Sea - by William Walker
3. The United States and Britain In Prophecy - Herbert W Armstrong
To all my brothers and sisters of the Birthright, The House of Israel:
...Know Thyself!
For further investigations into the matter intrepid investigators may wish to consider the following texts:
1. The Living Word of the Most High - KJV (personal recommendation)
2. In The Isles of the Sea - by William Walker
3. The United States and Britain In Prophecy - Herbert W Armstrong
To all my brothers and sisters of the Birthright, The House of Israel:
...Know Thyself!
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