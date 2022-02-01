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AT THE BREAKING POINT OF HISTORY: AN INTERVIEW WITH AUTHOR JANET PHELAN
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82 views • February 01, 2022
Janet Phelan exposed, years ago, the delivery system via our water supply that could be used to poison citizens for the depopulation program! Just another tool in TPTB arsenal!!!!
I recently interviewed my dear friend, author and investigative journalist Janet Phelan to raise awareness and help promote her new book, At the BREAKING POINT of HISTORY How Decades of U.S. Duplicity Enabled the Pandemic. As public outcry against the COVID Nazis forces the UK to put an end to the mandates and Pfizer's head stating the pandemic will end by April, Janet and I discuss the January 19th rollout of 5G and two alternative bioweapon delivery systems covered in her new book that could be implemented to continue the UN/World Economic Forum's global depopulation/deindustrialization agenda.
https://www.howardnema.com/2022/01/20/at-the-breaking-point-of-history-how-us-duplicity-enabled-the-pandemic-an-interview-with-author-janet-phelan/
https://www.trineday.com/collections/u-s-government-studies-u-s-history/products/at-the-breaking-point-of-history-how-decades-of-u-s-duplicity-enabled-the-pandemic
related: https://www.howardnema.com/?s=janet+phelan
WELCOME TO TRUTH TALK NEWS
"Where truth the mainstream media ignores is the top story!"
I recently interviewed my dear friend, author and investigative journalist Janet Phelan to raise awareness and help promote her new book, At the BREAKING POINT of HISTORY How Decades of U.S. Duplicity Enabled the Pandemic. As public outcry against the COVID Nazis forces the UK to put an end to the mandates and Pfizer's head stating the pandemic will end by April, Janet and I discuss the January 19th rollout of 5G and two alternative bioweapon delivery systems covered in her new book that could be implemented to continue the UN/World Economic Forum's global depopulation/deindustrialization agenda.
https://www.howardnema.com/2022/01/20/at-the-breaking-point-of-history-how-us-duplicity-enabled-the-pandemic-an-interview-with-author-janet-phelan/
https://www.trineday.com/collections/u-s-government-studies-u-s-history/products/at-the-breaking-point-of-history-how-decades-of-u-s-duplicity-enabled-the-pandemic
related: https://www.howardnema.com/?s=janet+phelan
WELCOME TO TRUTH TALK NEWS
"Where truth the mainstream media ignores is the top story!"
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