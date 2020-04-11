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turquoise color means "WAR"
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54 views • April 11, 2020
Sister's channel changed the name now, on the video i said Andrew Rich the name of the channel now is Sherry Rich, link to sister's video from Oct 2, 2019 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGX4DmlhJZw
queen's broadcast :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZlxbrYhsxE
Paul Begley's channel :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yN3boY_ZtdE&t=1s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGX4DmlhJZw
queen's broadcast :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZlxbrYhsxE
Paul Begley's channel :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yN3boY_ZtdE&t=1s
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