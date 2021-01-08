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Who Can You Trust in a Crisis?
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27 views • January 08, 2021
Dangerous times require inspired leadership. Who is likely to do the best job for his country during the pandemic? Jared Taylor takes a look at world leaders, and the winner is . . .
First posted on YouTube on April 3, 2020. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
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First posted on YouTube on April 3, 2020. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Subscribe on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amrenaissance/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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