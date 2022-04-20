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The Dead Internet Theory COMPLETE [All Time]
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318 views • April 20, 2022
The Dead Internet Theory COMPLETE [All Time]
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
Large proportions of the supposedly human-produced content on the internet are actually generated by artificial intelligence networks in conjunction with paid secret media influencers in order to manufacture consumers for an increasing range of newly-normalised cultural products.
Post
https://forum.agoraroad.com/index.php?threads/dead-internet-theory-most-of-the-internet-is-fake.3011/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FtPvDGrpkA
The Dead Internet Theory - Part 1 - by All Time
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Dead-Internet-Theory---Part-1:0?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
The Dead Internet Theory - Part 2 - by All Time
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Dead-Internet-Theory---Part-2:e?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
The Dead Internet Theory - Part 3 - by All Time
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Dead-Internet-Theory---Part-3:b?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
The Dead Internet Theory -
https://bit.ly/3HIhBpU
The Dead Internet Theory 2 -
https://bit.ly/3Bad8cY
The Dead Internet Theory 3 -
https://bit.ly/3Ljscdb
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
Large proportions of the supposedly human-produced content on the internet are actually generated by artificial intelligence networks in conjunction with paid secret media influencers in order to manufacture consumers for an increasing range of newly-normalised cultural products.
Post
https://forum.agoraroad.com/index.php?threads/dead-internet-theory-most-of-the-internet-is-fake.3011/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FtPvDGrpkA
The Dead Internet Theory - Part 1 - by All Time
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Dead-Internet-Theory---Part-1:0?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
The Dead Internet Theory - Part 2 - by All Time
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Dead-Internet-Theory---Part-2:e?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
The Dead Internet Theory - Part 3 - by All Time
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Dead-Internet-Theory---Part-3:b?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
The Dead Internet Theory -
https://bit.ly/3HIhBpU
The Dead Internet Theory 2 -
https://bit.ly/3Bad8cY
The Dead Internet Theory 3 -
https://bit.ly/3Ljscdb
Keywords
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