Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'This is how their game works': Rob Schmitt on Big Media's defense of Biden family
channel image
GalacticStorm
2208 Subscribers
Shop now
7 views
Published Yesterday

'This is how their game works': Rob Schmitt on Big Media's defense of Biden family  |  Newsmax

Rob Schmitt comments on the ongoing investigations surrounding Joe Biden and his son Hunter, the media's defense of the former Vice President, and more on NEWSMAX's "Rob Schmitt Tonight"

Keywords
white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling schemecongress investigation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket