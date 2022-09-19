Covid 'Variants' - How the Globalist Psychopaths are Mocking People

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This video is an opinion based video on reading & observations. I discuss the "mu", "ba.2/ba.4/ba2.75" and "delta" "variants", and how people are being 'ritually mocked', among other things.