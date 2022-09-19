Covid 'Variants' - How the Globalist Psychopaths are Mocking People

Support this work: https://truthsearchengine.com/donate/
See the big plan: https://truthsearchengine.com/covid-19-coronavirus-truth.php
This video is an opinion based video on reading & observations. I discuss the "mu", "ba.2/ba.4/ba2.75" and "delta" "variants", and how people are being 'ritually mocked', among other things.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.