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Don't **ck The Vaccinated - Mirror
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542 views • January 23, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dG3pn46kLN5u/ | 1. Japan forbids blood transfusion or donations from the Covid-19 vaccinated persons; 2. Doctor Ariyana Love at Stew Peters even asked the vaccinated not to start making babies because they are damaged for eternity. The fetuses will be patented products of the **w Big Pharma.
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