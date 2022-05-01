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Inconsistencies around the "Bucha Massacre" - A broader perspective
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23 views • May 01, 2022
The pictures of Bucha (Ukraine) went around the world. What exactly happened is unclear so far. The Ukrainian and Russian accounts of events differ diametrically. Everything points to an escalation with Russia. Could it even be foreshadowing a Third World War? And who could have an interest in such an escalation?
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