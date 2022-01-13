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David ICKE & Andrew KAUFMAN Η Απάτη των Τεστ Omicron και η εξιχνίαση της “ψευδαίσθησης” !
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212 views • January 13, 2022
Η απάτη των τεστ «Οmicron» και πώς λειτουργεί, για να δώσει την ψευδαίσθηση περισσότερων κρουσμάτων. Η εκπομπή Dot-Connect-The-News του David Icke στο Ickonic"
https://davidicke.com/2021/12/10/the-omicron-testing-scam-and-how-it-works-to-give-the-illusion-of-more-cases-david-ickes-dot-connect-the-news-show-on-ickonic/
Νέο 'Covid Scariant': Andrew Kaufman. Απολαύστε λίγη λογική μέσα στη φασιστική τρέλα
https://davidicke.com/2021/12/03/new-covid-scariant-fact-or-fiction-with-dr-andrew-kaufman-enjoy-some-sanity-amid-the-fascist-madness/
https://davidicke.com/2021/12/10/the-omicron-testing-scam-and-how-it-works-to-give-the-illusion-of-more-cases-david-ickes-dot-connect-the-news-show-on-ickonic/
Νέο 'Covid Scariant': Andrew Kaufman. Απολαύστε λίγη λογική μέσα στη φασιστική τρέλα
https://davidicke.com/2021/12/03/new-covid-scariant-fact-or-fiction-with-dr-andrew-kaufman-enjoy-some-sanity-amid-the-fascist-madness/
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