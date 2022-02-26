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Melbourne March Starting 26 February 2022
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18 views • February 28, 2022
I haven't made the 'start' - only - of a march before, but for some reason there was a long wait before we began to leave the steps of Parliament House and I had recorded a lot of this patient waiting. This video shows the waiting, the buildup, and the police creating a managed space, all to music composed by my brother Phil Ackland, used with permission, a composition in 422.8 Hz titled "Nothing to See Here", which seems applicable because the mainstream media was nowhere to be seen. This event was for our eyes and cameras only.
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