Mystery Wounds, MilAbs, T.I.'s

Talkin' about a new mystery wound, bringing up implants, MilAbs, T.I.'s.
Please support my efforts by buying a quality print of my original art
at FineArtAmerica, original art available in my Etsy shop, links to both
at linktr.ee/mjtank108. Don't donate more than you can afford via
CashApp, link is on linktr.ee/mjtank108.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.